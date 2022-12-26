Scotland's papers: Hunt for gunman and King's Christmas message

Scotland's papers: Hunt for gunman and King's Christmas messagePublished42 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was fatally shot at a pub on Merseyside on Christmas Eve, The Herald reports. Three other men were injured in what officers are calling a "heartbreaking" attack.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail notes King Charles III became only the second-ever monarch to deliver a televised Christmas Day message. The papers says the monarch used his address to "offer a message of hope".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the King offered "sympathy" to those struggling this winter after he namechecked various faiths, public sector workers and people facing the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The Times points out the King's message was recorded the day after the UK health secretary said the Tory government would not re-open pay negotiations with nurses ahead of a planned strike. The paper also picks up on those who were not mentioned in his speech - including Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with a picture of the Royal Family leaving a service at Sandringham, but the paper's sub-headline warns of discontent among striking workers and those struggling to pay bills.Image caption, "King of Hearts" is how the Sun describes Britain's first-ever televised address by a king on Christmas Day. The paper is one of many to note the monarch's choice to praise the late Queen, public sector workers, and those who have been helping people struggling to pay their bills.Image caption, Meanwhile, the family of a toddler who was killed after being shot with a high-powered air gun have raised fears the murderer could move back to their street if he is released from prison. The Daily Record reports Andrew Morton's family want Mark Bonini, who has been jailed for almost 18 years, barred from returning to Garthamlock in Glasgow if he is freed.Image caption, The i leads with a story about a UK government review of how NHS care in England is administered. Sources in the story claim the Conservative government wants the NHS to be run like a localised school system with more tailored targets.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland leads with the story of a dog who caused a house fire in Essex after jumping on a bed and switching on a hairdryer. Essex Fire Service urged people to unplug devices after firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.Image caption, Soaring energy bills are putting councils in the north of Scotland under "significant pressure", a P&J report says. Schools, health boards, libraries and prisons are also struggling with skyrocketing running costs, the paper reports.Image caption, The Evening Express warns post-Christmas sales could be make-or-break for many embattled high street retailers. It says shoppers are being warned of a "terminal" decline in some outlets.Image caption, Ukrainian refugees have made a "wonderful" impact in the scenic town of Aberfeldy, locals have told The Courier. Cafe owner Zoe Dark, who has taken in a family, says they have provided a boost to her after her son was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph warns further cold weather could leave some elderly Dundee residents "housebound" due to tricky travel conditions.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.