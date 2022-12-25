Christmas babies born across Scotland
- Published
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the birth of their Christmas babies.
Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 00:39 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson.
Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 03:16 in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
And Emma Dolan's daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at about 05:10, weighing in at 5lb 13oz.
The first baby born on Christmas Day in Edinburgh arrived at 02:44.
Baby Selena was born to parents Nadejda Bulgaru and Stefan Dobroviceanu at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
The new addition to the family weighed 7lbs 4oz when she was born, according to staff at the hospital.