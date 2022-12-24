Strikes halt ScotRail trains until after Boxing Day
No trains will run in Scotland until 27 December as services are hit by strike action by Network Rail workers.
ScotRail normally operates a limited Boxing Day service on 26 December.
A reduced service will return on Tuesday, with trains starting later than normal. ScotRail said passengers should check their website or app before travelling.
The strike by RMT union members at Network Rail is part of a long-running dispute over pay.
Network Rail owns and maintains rails, stations and signals.
ScotRail said there would be no services before 07:15 on 27 December due to signal boxes opening at different times.
In some parts of the country, such as Stirling, no trains will run until 17:00.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "ScotRail services will be disrupted over the Christmas period as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT.
"We know this is really frustrating for everyone impacted and we're urging customers to plan ahead and check their entire journey in advance."
The latest industrial action began at 18:00 on Christmas Eve when trains stopped across the UK. Services would not normally run on Christmas Day.
Previous strikes by the RMT had a major impact throughout England, Scotland and Wales.
🚨 Christmas Train times 🚨— ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 24, 2022
24 Dec – Services started to wind down at 1500, none starting after 1800
25 & 26 Dec – No service
27 Dec – Services start later due to strike action by RMT Network Rail members
28–30 Dec – Normal service
31 Dec – Services finishing early for the bells
Union members have rejected offers in a dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.
Network Rail said the pay deal it had offered was "fair and affordable".
Kevin Groves, Network Rail's chief spokesman, said: "We urge the RMT to really think again about looking at what's on the table. And we'll look to see what we can do and sit around the table after the strikes finish in the new year."
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The union remains available for talks to resolve this dispute.
"But until the government gives the rail industry a mandate to come to a negotiated settlement on job security, pay and conditions of work, our industrial campaign will continue into the new year, if necessary."
Major disruption to both ScotRail and cross-border services is expected in the first week of January.
Train drivers across 15 rail companies - including TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast - are planning to strike on 5 January.
RMT members of Network Rail are planning further strikes on 3-4 and 6-7 January.