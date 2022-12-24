Scotland's papers: Gender law row and Queen's speech legacy

Scotland's papers: Gender law row and Queen's speech legacyPublished10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The i reflects on Scotland's gender reform plans which the paper says puts it on course for a constitutional clash with Whitehall. The paper says prime minister Rishi Sunak has said it would be "completely reasonable" for the UK government to veto Scottish legislation.Image caption, The Daily Mail takes a similar line, saying the PM's intervention comes amid a "growing backlash" against the planned new law, which would make it easier for people to legally change their gender.Image caption, The Times says Mr Sunak's warning has united nationalists and unionists at Holyrood in defending the parliament's power to make its own laws. Scottish Labour's Sarah Boyack said the prime minister "must respect devolution and the Union".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Rishi Sunak has given his backing to Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who has raised the possibility of a veto over the controversial gender bill.Image caption, Elsewhere, The Daily Mail focuses on King Charles III's first Christmas speech. It says the King will vow to build on the legacy of his "darling mama" just three months after her death.Image caption, Sticking with the Royal Family on the Sun, but a totally different story about the King as the paper claims he has "evicted" his brother, Andrew, from working at Buckingham Palace. The masthead of the paper also says that professional Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez is heading out of the show.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with Ukrainian refugees thanking Scotland for welcoming them from their war-torn homeland as they celebrate the festive season.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph follows the same theme, with a Ukrainian family who have settled in Dundee thanking local people for welcoming them into the community.Image caption, The Evening Express also has a big "Thank you" on its front page, in this case to the people who have contributed to provide 21,000 meals for needy families in the north east.Image caption, The National says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to be good Samaritans during what will be a "very hard winter for many" in her Christmas message.Image caption, The Courier reports that a 1.8-mile buffer zone has been set up around a farm near Ladybank in Fife after cases of bird flu were confirmed at the site.Image caption, The P&J leads with continued pressure on the NHS. It says a third of sick leave taken by NHS Grampian paramedics is due to stress, anxiety or depression.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.