Scottish government to impose pay deal on nurses
- Published
Talks between the health secretary and unions have ended without a new pay offer being made.
Sources have told the BBC the Scottish government will now impose its existing offer which is worth an average of 7.5%.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf met unions on Friday morning in a bid to avert industrial action in the new year.
Several unions voted to reject the latest proposed pay deal.
The meeting ended at lunchtime with Mr Yousaf saying he was prepared to meet further over the festive period.
Scotland's largest nurses' union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was angry at the development after 82% of members voted to reject the offer.
Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland Director, said: "Our members will be furious that for the second year in a row the Scottish government has chosen to ignore their voice.
"There is no doubt that our members are long overdue a pay increase for this year, but this is not the Christmas present they deserve.
"For the second year in a row, the Scottish government is ignoring them and imposing what is a real-terms pay cut. "
He said that further talks must be "meaningful" and that the pay offer would do nothing to stop nursing staff leaving the profession or attract the nurses of the future.
The RCN will continue to plan for strike action in the new year.
After the meeting, Mr Yousaf said: "I met with NHS trade unions today and listened to their feedback following their ballots on the pay deal.
"Given that the majority of unions representing the majority of unionised Agenda for Change staff have accepted the pay deal, we will now move to implement this record pay deal.
"We believe it is right to get additional money into the pay packet of NHS staff in the midst of a cost of living crisis. NHS staff need the certainty of a pay uplift in this financial year, and I can only do this by implementing the deal now.
"This deal is the biggest since devolution, represents an investment of over half a billion pounds and ensure our hard-working NHS staff remain the best paid in the UK."I am absolutely committed to meaningful dialogue with trade unions in order to avert strike action and am prepared to meet throughout the festive period to continue that dialogue. "
He said he needed to be "upfront and honest" that he had no more money for pay in 2022/23.