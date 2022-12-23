Scottish government to impose pay deal on nurses
- Published
Talks between the health secretary and unions have ended without a new pay offer being made.
The Scottish government will now impose its existing offer which is worth an average of 7.5%.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf met unions on Friday morning in a bid to avert industrial action.
Unions representing nurses and midwives rejected the latest proposed pay deal and said they were planning strikes, with dates to be announced next month.
The meeting ended at lunchtime with Mr Yousaf saying he was prepared to meet further over the festive period.
The pay increase described by the health secretary as the "best and final" offer has been accepted by Unite and Unison.
However, the GMB union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Royal College of Midwives (RCM) rejected the deal.
The RCN, which has more than 30,000 NHS members in Scotland, said it was angry at the development after 82% of members voted to reject the offer.
The union said it would announce dates for strike action in early January.
Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director, said: "Our members will be furious that for the second year in a row the Scottish government has chosen to ignore their voice.
"There is no doubt that our members are long overdue a pay increase for this year, but this is not the Christmas present they deserve.
"For the second year in a row, the Scottish government is ignoring them and imposing what is a real-terms pay cut. "
Strike action planning
He said that further talks must be "meaningful" and that the pay offer would do nothing to stop nursing staff leaving the profession or attract the nurses of the future.
Wilma Brown from Unison, who, along with Unite had accepted the last offer, told BBC Scotland the implementation of the pay deal was "fully and gratefully received" and was overdue.
Mr Yousaf said he would now push on with the Action for Change deal which will see wages rise by an average of 7.5%, with those on the lowest pay packages seeing an increase of 11.3%.
After the meeting, the health secretary said: "I met with NHS trade unions today and listened to their feedback following their ballots on the pay deal.
"Given that the majority of unions representing the majority of unionised Agenda for Change staff have accepted the pay deal, we will now move to implement this record pay deal.
"We believe it is right to get additional money into the pay packet of NHS staff in the midst of a cost of living crisis. NHS staff need the certainty of a pay uplift in this financial year, and I can only do this by implementing the deal now."
He added: "This deal is the biggest since devolution, represents an investment of over half a billion pounds and ensure our hard-working NHS staff remain the best paid in the UK."I am absolutely committed to meaningful dialogue with trade unions in order to avert strike action and am prepared to meet throughout the festive period to continue that dialogue. "
He said he needed to be "upfront and honest" that he had no more money for pay in 2022/23.
The RCN had asked for a pay increase of at least 5% above inflation - which is currently 10.7%.
The government's pay deal was also rejected by 65% of midwives who voted in a RCM ballot. The union, which has about 3,000 members in Scotland, said it was considering industrial action.