More talks in bid to avert NHS strikes in Scotland
- Published
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is to resume talks with unions about averting strike action in Scotland's NHS.
The offer of an average pay increase of 7.5% has been rejected by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland and two other unions.
Nicola Sturgeon said her government would "do everything we can to avoid industrial action" but warned that resources had been "expended".
She suggested they may be able to discuss "non-pay" benefits.
Strike dates are expected to be announced early next year unless there is a breakthrough in negotiatons.
Two other unions with members in the health service, Unite and Unison, have voted to accept the pay deal.
Speaking during First Minister's Questions, Ms Sturgeon said Mr Yousaf would meet health unions on Friday in an effort to avert strikes.
In response to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar calling for an improved offer for NHS staff, Ms Sturgeon said: "Just as has been the case up until now, we will do everything we can to avoid industrial action in our NHS.
"We want to obviously avoid the disruption that will bring to patients across the country, but because we value those who work in our NHS and I want to make sure they get the best possible pay rise that we can give them.
"We have maximised what we can do within this financial year."
She added: "Part of the offer to NHS workers includes offers around non-pay elements - and we will continue to explore how far we can go there as well."
Last month, ministers tabled an improved pay offer averaging 7.5% to health workers threatening industrial action.
Annual salary rises under the proposal would range from a flat rate payment of £2,205 for staff in Bands 1 to 4 and up to £2,660 for staff in Bands 5 to 7, backdated to April.
This represents an increase of 11.3% for the lowest paid workers and delivers an average uplift of 7.5%.
RCN Scotland, which has more than 30,000 NHS members in Scotland, rejected the offer and has asked for an increase of at least 5% above inflation - which is currently 10.7%.
The Royal College of Midwives - which has about 3,000 members in Scotland, - also rejected the pay deal, as did the GMB union.
Patient safety warnings
Mr Sarwar welcomed the news that the health secretary is resuming talks with unions but said more needed to be done to resolve the pay stand-off.
He said: "Our health services heroes deserve more than just thanks. They deserve better pay and conditions.
"Trade unions are not just striking about pay. They are warning about patient safety and conditions in our hospitals."