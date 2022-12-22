Ambulance service urges rethink before calling 999 over Christmas
- Published
People are being urged to reconsider whether they need an ambulance, before calling 999 over Christmas.
This week has seen calls to the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) up 25% on the same period in previous years.
It is believed to be a result of recent bad weather, a rise in flue cases and limited resources from a Covid backlog.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said efforts were being made to address ambulance waiting times.
Health workers were providing help over the phone or in their homes to help alleviate pressure on emergency departments.
Last week, one in 10 ambulances in Ayrshire and Arran waited over four hours outside an emergency department to hand over a patient.
And the SAS recently apologised after a patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport when no ambulance was available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at Crosshouse Hospital in East Ayrshire.
Chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) Pauline Howie told BBC Scotland the service was "extremely busy".
"Demand over the last week has been up 25% on what we would normally expect, which is often a very, very busy time of year," she said.
"We suspect that that is due to a combination of the bad weather, an increase in respiratory illnesses, and a backlog due to Covid.
"We are trying our very best to do what we can to prioritise patients and focus our limited resources on those that have got the most time-critically unwell conditions."
People are being asked to consider whether speaking to their GP, NHS 24 or a community pharmacist might be a better option for their condition.
Ms Howie said: "We have also developed an integrated clinical hub here within the Scottish Ambulance Service.
"So if your condition isn't a time critical emergency, we might offer a consultation with one of our clinicians to try to find a pathway that's right for you at that time, which often is not going to the emergency department."
She said a recruitment campaign had taken on more staff than ever before.
Ms Howie told BBC Scotland that SAS recruited 540 new ambulance workers last year and 488 this year.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the service was working to improve turnaround times.
"We'll do everything we can to give people the best possible service, but of course we know that there's far too many people waiting too long for treatment and care," he said.
Mr Yousaf told BBC Scotland that the service was seeing a spike in respiratory viruses, with flu cases in particular.
"Given the pressures that's on the system, this is going to be the most challenging time," he added.
"That's going to have an impact on the staff and equally no doubt it will have an impact on the care that we're able to provide for patients."