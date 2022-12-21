Flu rates in Scotland at highest level since 2017
- Published
Scotland is dealing with its highest rates of flu since 2017, according to new figures.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows confirmed cases and hospitalisations from the respiratory illness have risen sharply in recent weeks.
In the week ending 18 December, there were 1,358 confirmed influenza cases across Scotland - up from 423 in the week ending 4 December.
The "extraordinary activity level" of flu is the highest since 2017.
Ayrshire and Arran, Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire heath board areas are all experiencing "extraordinary activity levels" of flu, according to PHS.
Health experts had warned there was likely to be a big wave of flu this winter based on what Australia experienced during its winter.
Many southern hemisphere nations have had their most rampant flu season for years.
It is largely because people mixed more once Covid restrictions had eased, but had little immunity to the influenza virus after a break from the disease.
PHS data shows the incidence rate of flu has increased from "moderate" to "extraordinary" activity level.
It currently stands at 24.9 per 100,000 population - the highest incidence rate observed in Scotland since 2017.
Flu-related hospital admissions in Scotland have been steadily increasing over the winter with the rate at 7.5 patients per 100,000 of the population last week.
This is also the highest on record since 2017.
The highest hospital admission rate for confirmed influenza is for babies at 32.9 per 100,000.
A total of 1.9m in Scotland have had the flu vaccine so far.
A breakdown of this data shows uptake for pensioners is at 84.5% but only 54.3% of healthcare workers have had the jab.