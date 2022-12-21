Nurses in Scotland to strike after rejecting pay deal from NHS
- Published
Nurses in Scotland are set to strike after voting down the latest pay offer from the NHS.
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland members rejected an average pay increase of 7.5%. The union said it was planning for industrial action and would announce dates early next year.
Royal College of Midwives (RCM) members also rejected the deal.
The Scottish government had said previously that the pay offer for NHS staff was unprecedented.
Julie Lamberth, RCN Scotland board chair, said members had "forcefully rejected what the Scottish government said is its 'best and final' offer".
She added: "Make no mistake - we do not want to go on strike. Years of being undervalued and understaffed have left us feeling we have been left with no option because enough is enough.
"The ball is in Scottish government's court if strike action is going to be avoided."
Last month, Holyrood ministers tabled an improved pay offer averaging 7.5% to health workers threatening industrial action.
Annual salary rises under the proposal would range from a flat rate payment of £2,205 for staff in Bands 1 to 4 and up to £2,660 for staff in Bands 5 to 7, backdated to April.
This represents an increase of 11.3% for the lowest paid workers and delivers an average uplift of 7.5%.
Unite and Unison chose to accept the deal, however, the GMB union became the first to reject it last week.
'No option'
The deal has been rejected by 82% of RCN Scotland members and 65% of RCM members.
Jaki Lambert, RCM director for Scotland, said: "Our members have spoken loud and clear - the latest pay offer by the Scottish government is simply not good enough. It goes nowhere near addressing the rising cost of living and would see many midwives actually worse off in real terms.
"Our members have been consistent throughout this process - they want a decent deal, and they are prepared to take industrial action to get one.
"No midwife wants to do this and it is for the Scottish government to make sure that they do not feel that they are left with no other option.
"While we acknowledge that the Scottish government has listened to some of the concerns regarding career opportunities and development, it has failed to meet our members' needs on pay."
The Scottish government said previously that the pay offer was unprecedented at a time of "extraordinary financial challenges" and would ensure NHS workers in Scotland remain the best paid in the UK.