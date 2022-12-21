Scotland's papers: A&E stay away plea and MSPs back gender age reform

Scotland's papers: A&E stay away plea and MSPs back gender age reformPublished2 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Mounting winter pressures on the NHS make the front pages of Scotland's newspapers. The Times reports that patients have been warned to avoid visiting A&E unless their injuries are severe or life-threatening. The move follows freezing temperatures across the country last week.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the plea by Scotland's largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde. The paper says the appeal illustrates "the shocking state of the NHS in Scotland".Image caption, On the same theme, the Scottish Sun reports that desperate families of "patients facing up to 22-hour waits" have been directly appealing for help on Twitter to Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf. The paper also has an interview with tennis legend Boris Becker who says two prisoners threatened to kill him during his jail term for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.Image caption, The Herald says Scotland's NHS is facing a "Christmas of chaos". The paper leads with NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde's appeal after a spike in patient numbers put its staff and hospitals under "significant pressures".Image caption, Meanwhile, the i is one of several papers to lead with the marathon debate at Holyrood on amendments to the Gender Recognition Act. Ahead of the final vote on Wednesday it reports that young people aged 16 and 17 will be allowed to change their legal gender after the Scottish government rejected moves to keep the minimum age at 18.Image caption, "The shaming of Holyrood" is the headline in the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reports that Harry Potter author JK Rowling led "savage criticism" of MSPs after they rejected safeguards which would have prevented sex offenders from being allowed to self-identify as women.Image caption, The Telegraph features a picture of rival gender reform protestors debating their views outside the Scottish Parliament. It reports that children as young as 15 can begin the process of legally changing their sex after MSPs backed a last-ditch bid to exclude children from the controversial transgender reforms.Image caption, New SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has insisted he "fully supports" Nicola Sturgeon's plans for the next general election to be considered a de-facto referendum on Scottish independence, according to The Scotsman. The Aberdeen South MP labelled reports he was uncomfortable with the idea as "nonsense" and says he cannot wait to learn from Ms Sturgeon, whom he described as "Europe's most successful politician".Image caption, The National also carries an exclusive interview with Mr Flynn. The paper says the new Westminster leader has pledged to make Scotland's voice heard in London, but said radical actions such as "walking out the chamber on a weekly basis" will not achieve the aims of the party.Image caption, The Daily Record reports Baroness Mone is on holiday in France as the UK government sues a personal protective equipment (PPE) company linked to the Tory peer for £122m plus costs. PPE Medpro, which won contracts after being recommended by Baroness Mone, said it would "rigorously" defend the claim.Image caption, The Metro leads with "Christmas travel misery". The paper warns strikes will force further cuts to ScotRail services and says, as a result, drivers face the busiest festive roads in years.Image caption, The Press & Journal leads with a dramatic court story from Inverness. The paper says a sex offender tried to slit his own throat in the dock as he was given a jail sentence. Robin Parker told the court: "I am not going to prison."Image caption, A rogue trader who conned more than £67,000 out of customers in Dundee and Angus makes the front page of the Evening Telegraph. The paper says Lawrence Kettles scammed clients out of thousands of pounds each week with the promise of building work he never undertook.Image caption, The Courier also leads with a court story involving the owner of an Angus caravan park who has been accused of bullying unsuspecting customers and duping them when buying properties. In other news, it features a picture of five generations of one family, aged from two to 96, as they prepare to celebrate Christmas.Image caption, A protest by residents after a mould was discovered on a child's mattress dominates the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper also tells the story of a bowel cancer survivor who has taken on a 12-week charity challenge.Image caption, The Glasgow Times trails three crime stories on its front page, as well as the concerns of tenants who face rent hikes of up to 9%. The paper also reports on Rangers' dramatic Scottish Premiership victory over Aberdeen, which was secured with two goals deep into extra time.Image caption, The Evening Express' front page is dominated by a stand off involving weapons including a samurai sword, a brush and a garden hoe. The paper also reports hundred of oil workers face being stranded on a rig for Christmas.Image caption, And finally, the Daily Star says football fans have been left "shocked" after spotting a member of Argentina's World Cup winning squad has a tattoo which has been likened to Eastenders character Sonia Fowler, played by Natalie Cassidy.