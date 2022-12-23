Your pictures of Scotland: 16-23 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 16-23 December.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

David Hughes
Harbour master: "The top of the Aberdeen control centre appears to be peeking over the hill looking at the sunrise," says David Hughes.
Benjamin Blundell
Snowed under: "This gnome lives next to our workshop and is normally quite visible, but there wasn't much of him after our first major snow in a considerable cold snap," says Benjamin Blundell near Cupar, Fife.
Suzanne Brown
"The colours and light one morning were amazing so I stopped to take a photo," says Suzanne Brown. "My son Quin thought it looked like the sun was rising out of Dumbarton rock itself."
Laura Ballantyne
Jet skiing: "This is my son Alfie at Glenshee," says Laura Ballantyne. "Two jets came through the valley while we were at the top, I managed to capture this photo."
Geoff Donnelly
Going cheep: "Robin singing in the snow in Livingston," says Geoff Donnelly.
Mark Miller
Forth Brrridge: "Freezing fog over the Forth," says Mark Miller.
John Dewar
View finder: A stunning winter scene across Loch Tulla to the Black Mount and Glen Etive mountains, from John Dewar.
Alistair Murphy
Capital gain: "I took this from Wester Craiglockhart Hill in Edinburgh when out walking Mara the dog," says Alistair Murphy. "I thought the sun did a great job of lighting up the Queensferry Crossing and the rainbow certainly added colour to a relatively dull December day."
Robin Miller
Ice to see you: "Roadside icicles in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire," says Robin Miller.
Alistair Annand
Pot of goals? "Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will be hoping there’s a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow over Pittodrie," says Alistair Annand.
Jon McConnachie
Red nose incoming: "Cracking afternoon spent with the herd on the Cairngorms," says Jon McConnachie.
Louise Love
Snowbow area: "A brief squally snow shower produced this unusual effect at Torrin on the Isle of Skye during the recent frosty weather," says Louise Love. "Something I have never seen before - a very lucky capture."
Rosie McGeachan
Cold stare: "Even the statues were covered in frost," says Rosie McGeachan in Glasgow.
Murray Railton
It's all downhill from here: Lecht ski centre snow from Murray Railton.
Patricia Taylor
Chilly dog: "Tilly the fox red lab enjoying her first walk in the snowy Ochil Hills," says Patricia Taylor.
Peter Wilkinson
The fisher king: "This kingfisher picked up his lunch at Quarrymill Woodland Park near Perth," says Peter Wilkinson.
Rebecca Chown
Beach buddies: "Daisy and Molly play in the sand at Ayr beach," says Rebecca Chown.
Iain Donnachie
A very berry Christmas: "I’d love it if you would feature my shot of this stunning Bohemian Waxwing taken in Edinburgh," says Iain Donnachie. "They are such an unusual and irregular winter visitor."
Jasmine Brown
"A ram on the Ben Nevis path," says Jasmine Brown.
Gordon Watson
The white house: "A photo of our house near Highland Park, Kirkwall," says Gordon Watson.
John Dyer
Single decker: The scene on the MV Loch Seaforth, from John Dyer.
Andrew Tainsh
Black and very white photography: This atmospheric image was taken at Drummondearnoch Farm in Comrie, Perthshire, by Andrew Tainsh.
Alistair Ferns
Dogged effort: "This tractor seemed very resistant to the collie's attempts to get it moving," says Alistair Ferns. "A striking mural on a shed door in Evanton."
Andrew Gillman
It's wheely cold: This chilly scene was photographed by Andrew Gillman.
Debi Bell
Red alert: "A squirrel enjoying the walnuts and hazelnuts in our Perthshire garden," says Debi Bell.
Lucy Munsaka
Chill time: "This picture of a frosty sundial was taken at St Andrews Botanics," says Lucy Munsaka. "My husband and I had taken out 16-month-old daughter to an outdoor baby group called Wild Fife Babies and Bairns and it was very cold."
Graham Rosie
We've herd it's cold: Graham Rosie spotted these cattle near Deepsyke Forest, West Linton.
Matt McWilliam
Iron beams: A rainbow over a Greenock crane, courtesy of Matt McWilliam.
George Murray
Bushy hair: "Brian May (the Queen guitarist) has had a new haircut," says George Murray in Westhill, Aberdeenshire. Or perhaps also Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons we'd humbly suggest.
Paul Dick
Freeze frame: "My 11-year-old son Cameron at the side of the River Braan near Dunkeld, chuffed to bits with the massive icicle he found," says Paul Dick.
Mary Thorpe
Dressed up to the canines: "Christmas outfit all sorted for Humphrey in Newton Mearns, taken by his human," says Mary Thorpe.
Izzy Irvine
Ice bucket: "When you find the waste bin you forgot about a week ago under the melted snow and this slides out," says Izzy Irvine in Edinburgh.
Derek Mackenzie
Monster trunk: "Nessie gets into the festive spirit on Ness Islands, Inverness," says Derek Mackenzie.
Steven Johnston
Oil Flow: "A rig in Scapa Flow, Orkney," from Steven Johnston.
Robert Booth
Give peas a chance: Food left out for the birds in Auchterarder, from Robert Booth.
Hazel Thomson
Cold feet: "This little Robin sat looking in the window as if to say 'more seeds please'," says Hazel Thomson in Elgin.
Carol Brown
A little snowman needing cheered up, photographed by Carol Brown near the Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre.
Jacki Gordon
Icy look: "Ollie's ice-blue eyes looking quite the part," says Jacki Gordon.
David Wilkinson
It's neigh warm: The Kelpies in the snow, from David Wilkinson.
Julie Broadfoot
On song: Scottish Opera’s Christmas Community Choir at St Columba’s Church in Glasgow, pictured by Julie Broadfoot.
David Chambers
Ewe beauty: This Strathcarron scene is courtesy of David Chambers.
Amanda Hughes
Ship to shore: "A fishing boat amongst the sea fog at the local beach here in Stevenston, North Ayrshire," says Amanda Hughes.
Tricia Buckley
"Walking home in the Scottish Borders," says Tricia Buckley.
Gill Walker
Sloping off: "A great day sledging for my kids Jessie and Guthrie and a lot of running after them for my husband Johnny," says Gill Walker at the foot of Bennachie.
Suparna Basetti
Anything but plane: "Sunset captured from the flight to Inverness," says Suparna Basetti.
Julie Nelis
Fairly impressive: George Square Christmas Market in Glasgow at the end of a great day in town, says Julie Nelis, who was with daughter Freya.
Janina Dolny
"This festive projection on the front of Inverleith House in the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh forms part of the current Christmas at the Botanics illuminated trail event," says Janina Dolny. And on that note, a very Merry Christmas to all our readers.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics