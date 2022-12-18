Rapid thaw leads to huge rise in burst water pipes
Scottish Water has seen a rise of up to 150% in burst pipes in recent days as the sub zero temperatures turned to a rapid thaw.
The utility firm said this had led to an extra 100 million litres a day passing through the network.
It has repair teams out in affected areas which include Ayrshire, Glasgow, South Lanarkshire, West Lothian and Stirling.
It warned that some response times were likely to extend well into next week.
Kevin Roy, Sottish Water's customer service general manager, said: "The weather conditions this week have caused a significant impact on our supply network across the country.
"On top of the usual daily distribution of water and demand from customers, we've seen an additional 100 million litres a day flowing through the network and unfortunately that's the result of leaks and bursts.
"The deep freeze has developed into a quick thaw with temperatures on the increase leaving some pipes cracked."
He said some bursts would be visible and in publicly accessible places while others would be more challenging to locate.
Check properties
"We would ask property owners, residents, keyholders and businesses to check their properties, including unoccupied buildings, for any sign at all of leaks or burst pipes," he said. "We can all collectively help reduce the amount of water being lost in the current conditions.
"We're doing all we can to manage the situation as effectively as possible and trying to reduce disruption for customers. Our response is likely to extend well into next week as we approach the Christmas weekend."
Customers are advised that Scottish Water's customer contact centre is expected to be exceptionally busy and to avoid phoning in all but an emergency. Leaks can be reported on the company's website, where further winter advice on protecting pipes and property is available.
If a leak is discovered within the boundary of a property, householders are advised to seek the services of a registered plumber.