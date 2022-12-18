Scotland's papers: SNP conference and spring strikes warning

Scotland's papers: SNP conference and spring strikes warningPublished35 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Nicola Sturgeon has announced her party will hold a "democracy conference" to decide a strategy for achieving Scottish independence. The Sunday National reports that the "emergency" SNP event will be held in March. It comes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that an independence referendum is outwith the competency of the Scottish Parliament.Image caption, Ahead of the conference, the SNP's new deputy leader at Westminster has called on the party to step up its efforts to convince more Scots to back independence. Mhairi Black told Scotland on Sunday there was currently a "disconnect" which needed to be addressed.Image caption, After a summer and winter of discontent, The Sunday Post leads with a warning from union leaders that a spring of discontent could follow. The paper says firefighters and the NHS could soon stage strikes.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday reports that councils across Scotland could cut thousands of jobs after being left with what they say is a £450m shortfall. Cosla leaders are expected to publish projections for job losses in January, the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday Mail reports that a three-year-old girl who was critically ill in hospital after contracting Strep A is home for Christmas. The Edinburgh youngster was "fighting for her life" after getting the infection, the paper says.Image caption, Rolling power cuts could soon strike the UK, the Scottish Daily Mail reports, as Westminster leaders blame forecasters for not giving enough warning before this month's cold snap.Image caption, After four people died while attempting to cross the English Channel, the Sunday Express says Home Secretary Suella Braverman "will not rest" until she has tackled the small boats crisis. The article says the government has been warned it faces "electoral oblivion" if it fails to deal with the issue.Image caption, The Sun on Sunday says Prince Harry and Megan are seeking a "royal apology". The paper claims the pair are furious because aides set up a "reconciliation" meeting when a charity worker was insulted at a reception when "nothing like that was ever done" about their concerns.Image caption, The Sunday Times says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keen for a reconciliation before King Charles's coronation in May. It says they want to "sit down" and discuss the issues raised in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads with an interview with Sir Tony Radakin, head of the armed forces, after military personnel were brought in to fill gaps caused by striking workers. He says troops are not "spare capacity" and need to focus on their "primary role".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.