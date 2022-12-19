Sturgeon: Clarkson's Megan column is "deeply misogynist"
Nicola Sturgeon has said she feels "pity" for men like Jeremy Clarkson and warned that "words have consequences".
The first minister was speaking after the TV presenter wrote a column for The Sun newspaper about his hatred of the Duchess of Sussex.
In the column, Clarkson said he hated Meghan Markle but "not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West".
Ms Sturgeon said Clarkson's words about the Duchess of Sussex were "deeply misogynist and just downright awful".
The column by Clarkson has attracted more than 6,000 complaints to Ipso, the independent press standards organisation.
His comments were widely criticised on social media with Clarkson's own daughter Emily saying she stood "against everything my dad wrote about Meghan Markle".
In the article, Clarkson compared his hatred of the Duchess of Sussex with that of Ms Sturgeon.
He said: "Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level."
West is a serial killer who, along with her husband Fred, murdered at least 12 young girls over 20 years.
Ms Sturgeon said: "I think what he said about Meghan Markle was deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible.
"The overwhelming emotion I have for men like Jeremy Clarkson is pity.
"I can't imagine what it must be like to be so consumed and distorted by hate of other people, and in his case it appears women in particular, that you end up writing that toxic, vile abuse."
She added: "The kind of abuse he was hurling at Meghan Markle, that has consequences. Words have consequences in that if they stir up hate against an individual then there are some people out there who would try to act on that."
Jeremy Clarkson is the star of Amazon Prime Video series The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm and also hosts Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for ITV.
The Sun told BBC News it doesn't have anything further to add. Jeremy Clarkson's representative has also been contacted.