Scottish income tax 2023-24 - What might you be paying?

"The capital gains annual exemption will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000 from 6 April 2023 and cut again to £3,000 from 6 April 2024. National insurance will be slightly lower in 2023/24 as a whole compared to 2022/23 due to the mid-year reversal of the rate rise following the "mini-budget". For most employees there will be no change in their monthly or weekly national insurance liabilities as we move into the new tax year."