GMB union rejects improved NHS pay deal in Scotland
- Published
The GMB union has voted to reject an improved NHS pay deal from the Scottish government.
The union represents NHS ambulance staff, nurses, porters and radiographers.
It said two thirds of its members voted to reject the improved offer, which would have seen workers receive an average 7.5% pay uplift.
The GMB suspended a planned 26-hour ambulance strike last month and put the new offer to members in a vote.
GMB Scotland has more than 8,000 members employed across the NHS and its associated services, including 1,700 members in the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Members of Unite and Unison voted to accept the offer earlier this week.
Ballots of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) and Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members are ongoing.
GMB Scotland senior organiser for public service Keir Greenaway said the government's pay offer "doesn't go far enough" to help staff struggling with the cost of living crisis, or to improve the understaffing crisis affecting frontline services.
Mr Greenaway said the union wanted to get back round the table with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf before Christmas.
He said: "It is important the cabinet secretary takes on board the views of all NHS staff and not just some, because we are talking about frontline workers who understand first-hand the crisis across service delivery and patient care, and they have clear and credible views on how these services can be recovered in the months and years ahead.
"The fact remains that GMB members in major services and health board areas have strong legal mandates for strikes and an imposition of this offer without further discussion would be seriously detrimental to the industrial relations the Scottish government have been quick to promote.
"If the cabinet secretary wants to preserve those relations, he must meet our members urgently."