Strep A antibiotics supply alert issued
- Published
A supply alert notice for the antibiotics used to treat the strep A bacterial infection has been issued by the Scottish government.
The notice warns pharmacists there has been a surge in demand for the antibiotics and they "may be temporarily in limited supply at certain wholesalers and pharmacies".
There has been a surge in strep A cases across Scotland in recent weeks.
Pharmacists are being urged to consider alternative antibiotics.
The note from the Scottish government also urges pharmacists to avoid ordering excessive quantities of drugs and where possible to prescribe tablet rather than liquid antibiotics.
A trade body for pharmacists has warned that supplies of the key antibiotics used to treat strep A have "gone from bad to worse" in the past week.
The Scottish government has previously said there were no supply issues with antibiotics.
Speaking on BBC Radio's BBC Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday, national clinical director Jason Leitch said the current increase in strep A cases appeared to be the "three to four year spike that we always get".
He added: "They key is we know how to treat it.
"We have absolutely have enough supplies to treat this, there are challenges with some supply chains but we have alternative antibiotics available so if you are sick you will get the antibiotic you require."