Scottish worker dies after incident on Qatar rig
A man understood to be from Scotland has died following an incident on an offshore oil platform in Qatar.
The incident, which took place on Monday, involved three British nationals all believed to be Scottish.
One of the men was also injured and is believed to be heading home to the UK. A third man is subject to a criminal investigation by the Qatari authorities.
The men were contractors for the part Qatari state-owned North Oil Company.
Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed one person died and another was hospitalised but has been released.
A spokesman for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities."