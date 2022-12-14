Rise in flu hospital admissions among babies
Medics are seeing an increasing number of babies admitted to hospital with flu, according to new data.
It shows that all flu-related hospital admissions are on the rise, but rates are highest among children under a year old.
Public Health Scotland statistics also show there has been an 18.2% increase in the number of people admitted to hospital with Covid in the last week.
Eligible people are being urged to get vaccinated against flu and Covid.
Humza Yousaf, Scotland's health secretary, said uptake for the winter vaccine programme was "very encouraging" in Scotland.
"However, the number of hospitalisations from both Covid and flu are on the rise," he added.
"The vaccines help to prevent serious illness and the need for hospital treatment freeing up capacity as we move into what could be the most challenging winter in the history of our health and care service.
"We are concerned that flu-related hospital admissions have been rising, with admission rates highest among very young children, and we urge parents and carers to get their children vaccinated with the painless nasal spray offered to this group.
"As well as protecting the child, the vaccine helps to reduce the risk of children spreading flu to family and friends who are more vulnerable, which is especially important at this time of year when families are getting together more."
The hospitalisation rate for influenza was 3.6 per 100,000 last week, according to Public Health Scotland.
Among infants less than a year old it was 18.4 per 100,000.
Meanwhile in the week ending 11 December, there were on average 735 patients in hospital with Covid.
The flu vaccine for children is a painless nasal spray and reduces the risk of the virus spreading.
Parents and carers are encouraged to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not done so already.
Adults over 50 are entitled to get both the Covid and flu vaccines and further information on eligibility is available via NHS Inform.