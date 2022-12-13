Emma Caldwell accused faces charges against 28 women
The man accused of murdering Emma Caldwell is facing charges against a further 27 women, court papers reveal.
Iain Packer, 50, has been charged with her murder and 45 other offences, including 11 rapes, over a 26-year period. His lawyer lodged a not guilty plea on his behalf at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Ms Caldwell, a 27-year-old sex worker in Glasgow, disappeared in April 2005.
Her body was found five weeks later in a remote part of South Lanarkshire.
A preliminary hearing before Lord Beckett was allowed to proceed in Mr Packer's absence on Tuesday due to a delay transporting the accused to court.
A trial date was set for January 2024, with proceedings expected to last 11 weeks.
The indictment shows Mr Packer is facing sexual offence charges including "indecent and libidinous practices" towards a girl aged between 14 and 15.
He is also accused of assaulting three men between February 2008 and October 2011, as well as punching a 15-year-old boy in the head between June 1992 and June 1993.