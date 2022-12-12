Two NHS Scotland unions accept 7.5% pay deal
- Published
Members of two major NHS unions in Scotland have voted to accept an improved pay offer.
This ends the risk of strike action in the health service by members of Unison and Unite but a ballot of Royal College of Nursing members is still under way.
An improved pay deal averaging 7.5% was made to health workers threatening industrial action last month.
The offer will see most NHS staff in Scotland get a rise of just over £2,200 a year.
Unite confirmed 64% of its health membership voted to accept the proposal which was tabled following talks involving unions, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and NHS Scotland.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "The improved offer for NHS Scotland workers which is worth over 11% for the lowest pay bands is a testament to the resolve of our members.
"They were prepared to take the difficult step in taking industrial action but only because they had no other option left.
"Unite makes no apologies for fighting for better jobs, pay and conditions in the health service because NHS Scotland workers should be fairly rewarded for the outstanding work that they do day in and day out."