Your pictures of Scotland: 9-16 December

Shelagh Milligan
Shelagh Milligan's daughter Freya enjoys the view over to Arran. "She does have wellies on," says her mum.
Shona Alexander
Purple sandpipers at Ayr Pier from Shona Alexander.
Angela Pearson
"Dashing through Perth city centre," says Angela Pearson.
Sam Bilner
A lit up Plockton, after sunset, with various oil rigs and platforms behind was sent in by Sam Bilner.
Ronan Henderson
"Snowy scene on a walk to the library at George Square, Edinburgh," says Ronan Henderson.
Colin Smith
Colin Smith's Jack Russell, Judy, takes a rest on a carved seat on the Earlston Diamond Jubilee path network.
Gillian Greer
"Took these on a trip to Edinburgh," says Gillian Greer. "What a beautiful building, St Giles Cathedral."
Andrew Henderson
The "amazing lights" of the Glasgow Christmas Fair in George Square from Andrew Henderson.
Joel Wildman
"The light catching Kinnoull Tower and the Tay as the sun began to set," says Joel Wildman.
Chris Dixon
Hair ice captured near Chris Dixon's house in Murthly in Perthshire.
Christopher Hart
"Leanach cottage getting into the Christmas spirit," says Christopher Hart from Inverness.
Heather Powell
A small cave tunnel near Hopeman submitted by Heather Powell.
Thomas Kerrigan
"A cold day for the swans and ducks in Paisley," says Thomas Kerrigan.
Jon Ellis
Jon Ellis took a wintry weekend run around Holyrood Park.
David Young
This waxwing enjoys the remaining pink rowan berries in David Young's garden in Castle Douglas.
Ronnie Dukes
One of the giant sculptures in Port Glasgow known locally as The Skelpies, says Ronnie Dukes.
Stuart Brennan
"A cormorant spreading its wings, which I took recently on the River Cart in Linn Park," says Stuart Brennan.
Ciaran Ramsay
A foggy day in Glasgow was snapped by Ciaran Ramsay.
Mike Stevenson
Mike Stevenson captured this "stunning chandelier" at The Dome in Edinburgh when he visited for the family Christmas dinner.
Bryan Wark
"A lunchtime visit to Largs as the sun was coming through the clouds," says Bryan Wark.
Helen MacKenzie
Helen MacKenzie took this photo of the frozen fountain in Paisley.
Neil MacNeill
Frosted railings in the park from Neil MacNeill.
Jacki Gordon
"Walking on ice - a pigeon on Rouken Glen pond showing how it's done," says Jacki Gordon
David Wilkinson
David Wilkinson captured Stirling Castle peeking out above a blanket of low freezing fog.
Tom Hainey
Tom Hainey saw this "miniature winter wonderland" on the roof of his car in Glenfarg.
Lindsay Billson
"Merry Christmas from the Wickerman - he stands high near Dundrennan in Dumfries and Galloway," says Lindsay Billson.

