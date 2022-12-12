Scotland's papers: Lockerbie suspect held in US and freeze continues

Scotland's papers: Lockerbie suspect held in US and freeze continuesPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Monday's Scottish front pages heavily feature the arrest of Lockerbie bombing suspect Abu Agila Masud. The Scottish Sun says the Libyan is set to appear in court in connection with the 1988 jet atrocity which claimed the lives of 270 people.Image caption, "Give us truth at last" the Daily Record's headline reads, summing up the words of former Lockerbie police officer Colin Dorrance who tells the paper that justice being served is part of the healing process for the Scottish town.Image caption, The Times notes the 34-year wait for this development and gives more background on the suspect, saying Mr Masud was a former Libyan intelligence official in the Gadaffi regime. It also reports that the US authorities named him as a suspect in 2020.Image caption, The Scotsman reveals that the families of the victims of the Lockerbie bombing have been told by the Crown Office that Mr Masud is in custody and that UK and US officials will continue to pursue the investigation.Image caption, The same story leads The Herald while the main image on the front page shows police in Solihull who were last night dealing with a serious incident where a group of children fell through ice on a frozen lake. Four are in a critical condition.Image caption, The Lockerbie arrest also makes the lead in the Scottish Daily Mail, which describes the development as a "major milestone" in the decades-old investigation. Mr Masud will face federal charges in Washington, it reports.Image caption, The now infamous image of a section of Pan Am flight 103 leads The Metro which reports that the suspect was kidnapped by a militia group in Libya last month, leading to speculation he would be handed over to US authorities.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express covers all the same points in its front page.Image caption, The Telegraph reports that four children were taken to hospital in critical condition on Sunday after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. It says members of the public jumped into the lake at Babbs Mill nature reserve to rescue the children and notes the incident comes as the country faces temperatures as low as -10C in the next few days.Image caption, The current freezing weather is set to last until the weekend, reports the i. It says yellow warnings for ice and snow are expected to continue until Thursday for the Highlands and Islands and also covers the tragic events in Solihull.Image caption, The National's lead story is 20 questions the SNP have for former Labour PM and campaigner for the union Gordon Brown. It reports on claims Mr Brown's plans to reform the UK are "riddled with fundamental flaws".Image caption, A disgraced surgeon lied about a qualification, claims The Courier. The paper says that Sam Eljamel falsely claimed he had obtained a specialist medical degree in the United States, but failed to complete the course.Image caption, A whistleblower who worked at a Glasgow call centre where 600 staff were cut suddenly tells the Glasgow Times he never felt his job was safe. The man describes the firm's work culture as "toxic".Image caption, Edinburgh Evening News leads with residents' opposition to a new controlled parking zone in the city's Portobello area.Image caption, The Evening Express marks a big decision due on the future of one of Aberdeen's best-known streets, Queen Street. It reports that councillors will choose between five options for redevelopment.Image caption, Planning is also the main topic in the P&J which reports on plans to cut traffic from Inverness's Academy Street to make the city safer and more attractive.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland runs with the revelation from Scots Nobel Prize winner Prof Sir David MacMillan that Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal against England had inspired his latest scientific discovery.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.