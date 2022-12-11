Scotland's papers: Leader 'anxiety' among SNP and NI protocol on ice

Image caption,

And the Scottish Mail on Sunday says a group of politicians, military figures and respected historians are urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay away from the King's coronation next year, following what the paper calls their incendiary Netflix series. One member of the group, the historian Lady Antonia Fraser, told the Mail she hoped Harry and Meghan would not attend because she wanted the King and Camilla, Queen Consort, to be the centre of attention.