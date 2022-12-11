Scotland's papers: Leader 'anxiety' among SNP and NI protocol on ice

Scotland's papers: Leader 'anxiety' among SNP and NI protocol on icePublished51 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scotland on Sunday leads with an interview with the SNP's former Westminster leader Ian Blackford after the job was taken over by 34-year-old Stephen Flynn. The paper says Mr Blackford has called for unity in the party amid what he described as "anxiety" among the parliamentary group. Mr Flynn is not seen as a close ally of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, it adds.Image caption, The prime minister has put the Northern Ireland protocol bill "on ice", reports the Sunday Times, after private talks with Brussels "paved the way" for a new deal by February. The paper quotes senior officials as saying the bill will not return to the Lords this year.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express leads on an interview with Labour's former health spokesman David Blunkett who claims strikes in the lead up to Christmas could cost the party the next election. Mr Blunkett compared the situation to the "winter of discontent" in the late 70s which he said led to 18 years of Tory rule, the paper reports.Image caption, Labour's health spokesperson Wes Streeting has warned the NHS must "reform or die", reports the Sunday Telegraph, as he promised to take on health unions in the face of strikes. The paper calls the position a "war" on the unions as Mr Streeting said the public face "appalling" difficulties accessing care.Image caption, The Sunday National leads on the announcement of the Scottish Independence Congress, which it says is expecting 300 delegates from local and national groups. The SNP President Mike Russell has praised the movement's "fresh focus", the paper says, after the Supreme Court ruled Holyrood did not have the power to hold a referendum without Westminster's consent.Image caption, Care providers say frontline charities have been driven to the brink by public spending cuts while vulnerable Scots are at risk, reports the Sunday Post. The paper says the Coalition of Care Support Providers has called for the government to introduce emergency measures as the lack of investment means social care and charity staff are being "forced to leave jobs".Image caption, A far-right group has laid flowers at the grave of a teenager who was murdered in a hate crime, reports the Sunday Mail. The paper says UK A Force For Good, led by Holocaust denier Alistair McConnachie, used the "sick tribute" to turn victim Kriss Donald into a martyr.Image caption, And the Scottish Mail on Sunday says a group of politicians, military figures and respected historians are urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay away from the King's coronation next year, following what the paper calls their incendiary Netflix series. One member of the group, the historian Lady Antonia Fraser, told the Mail she hoped Harry and Meghan would not attend because she wanted the King and Camilla, Queen Consort, to be the centre of attention.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.