Scotland's papers: Strep A drugs shortage and UK 'hostage' to strikes

Scotland's papers: Strep A drugs shortage and UK 'hostage' to strikesPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Record reports an "alarming" shortage of antibiotics which are used to treat Strep A as cases rise across the UK. The paper quotes one GP saying disruptions are likely to continue until the end of December.Image caption, Similarly, The Scotsman quotes a superintendent pharmacist who says there are supply issues with antibiotics across the UK including Scotland, despite assurances from Westminster and Holyrood. The paper says 15 children have died due to Strep A since September.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail warns its readers not to fall ill, rely on trains and to forget sending Christmas card as a week of strikes "holding Britain hostage" looms. Post workers, railway workers, and nurses are among the staff going on strike. It quotes Conservative MPs blasting the walkouts for making Christmas "miserable at best and dangerous at worst".Image caption, "Misery on the railways" writes the Times as passengers are warned about disruption due to strikes and an overtime ban. Network Rail said services would be limited, overcrowded or cancelled until at least 8 January.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads on the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) confirming a further strike date in January after members walked out earlier this week. The union's president Catherine Nicol said "Pay teachers properly, not just for now but for the future," the paper reports.Image caption, The i says doctors are worried about the number of children coming through A&E with respiratory problems, adding the seriously ill can not rely on ambulances arriving. It quotes the NHS confederation as saying: "This is potentially going to be the worst winter on record."Image caption, The Herald reports more than 1,000 investigations have been launched into adverse events affecting women and infants' healthcare over the last decade. These events, the paper says, could or have caused major harm or death for a patient.Image caption, "Patronising" headlines the Scottish Daily Express as it quotes Gabon's high commissioner to the UK who criticises comments about the Commonwealth in Prince Harry and Meghan's new documentary. Gabon is the Commonwealth's newest member.Image caption, On the same story, The Scottish Sun leads with comments from former BBC director general Tony Hall, who called the series an "orchestrated reality show" and "rehearsed".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the Scottish government is "seriously considering" rising income tax rates to fund public sector pay deals and welfare policies. The paper's take is that the middle class face a "raid" on their earnings.Image caption, The National leads on the results of a poll which it says shows a "clear shift" towards support for Scottish independence since the Supreme Court ruled Holyrood does not have the power to hold a referendum without Westminster's consent.Image caption, The Courier reports Geoff Brown is selling his controlling interest in St Johnstone but will return as chairman if the Scottish Premiership club has no buyer by June.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads on a "massive" £100m donation by Hearts director James Anderson to an Italian university.Image caption, The Evening Express leads on long waits for taxis which have "blighted" city nightlife, leaving people "cold, tired and frustrated".Image caption, Highland teenagers are turning foodbank donations into meals for people struggling with the cost of living, reports the Press and Journal.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland leads with advice from health chiefs to "waddle like a penguin" in order to avoid slipping on ice.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.