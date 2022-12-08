Health secretary: I have sleepless nights over NHS
- Published
Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf said he has sleepless nights over the NHS in Scotland as it faces the "most significant pressure" in its history.
Mr Yousaf told BBC Scotland he was spending "every waking moment possible" trying to see what support government can give.
The minister has faced calls to resign as the NHS faces a challenging winter.
He was speaking on the two-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 vaccination being given in Scotland.
More than 14.9 million doses have been administered since then, with the initial push to reach vulnerable people being the biggest logistical operation Scotland had seen since World War Two.
Cases of the virus were now "fluctuating at a relatively high level" but the vaccination had been "the single biggest game-changer" in tackling the danger Covid can present, the health secretary said.
NHS Scotland faces multiple challenges this year as well as the usual winter increases in patients.
As the health service recovers from the pandemic, waiting lists and waiting times have been increasing, staffing pressures are widespread, industrial action is being threatened, the Scottish government has taken "oversight" of a health board, and an inquiry is being held over held over fatal infections at a flagship hospital,
Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme the NHS "would cope but it will be extremely challenging".
"The health service is under probably the most significant pressure its ever been under in its 74-year existence," he said.
"I've many sleepless nights, not figuratively speaking but quite literally speaking.
"We're still recovering from the pandemic, the effects of the pandemic, we're into winter - frankly if you're not concerned then you're not doing your job rightly."
Mr Yousaf added: "I can give your listeners a guarantee that I'm spending every single waking moment I possibly can to see what support we can give both healthcare and but also social care.
"We need to invest in [social care] in order to free up some of that capacity through the back door."
'Call 999 in an emergency'
This winter he urged people to consider when and how they access the health service.
"The message coming health boards is, if it's an emergency, if it's life-threatening, critical, then don't hesitate for a second to phone 999," Mr Yousaf said. "If it's not that, then know the other avenues that are available."
He said people could go to out-of-hours centres, contact their GP or call NHS 24.
The health secretary also said he understood parents were concerned about strep A after children in other parts of the UK died. He said his own three-year-old child had been unwell last week.
Mr Yousaf said parents should be aware of the symptoms of the usually mild infection and added that there was no shortage of antibiotics in Scotland.