Police appeal after 22-year-old dies in A82 Balloch crash
- Published
A man has died following a road crash on the A82 in West Dunbartonshire.
Police were called to the collision near the Stoneymollan roundabout at 18:45 on 24 November.
The incident involved a black Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Focus with a trailer. The driver of the Fiesta, 22-year-old Louis Hall from Alexandria, died at the scene.
Police are trying to trace the driver of a pick-up style vehicle who they believe may seen what happened.
Sgt Archie McGuire said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Louis.
"As part of our investigation, we have now established that a pick-up style vehicle may have been in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to the driver, he or she may have witnessed the crash."
He thanked the public for their assistance so far, and appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.