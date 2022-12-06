Which schools will be hit by the Scottish teachers' strikes?
Teachers who are members of the SSTA and NASUWT unions will strike on Wednesday and Thursday. It will lead to the closure of some schools, the partial closure of others, while some will remain open.
What's happening in your area?
Aberdeen City Council
Thu 8 Dec - Secondary schools will be closed to pupils in S1-S4.
Aberdeenshire Council
Thu 8 Dec - Where possible, all schools will remain open but action will affect each school in different ways. This means the closure or partial closure of some schools and disrupted timetables in others. Parents will be notified by their schools.
Angus Council
Thu 8 Dec - Only secondary schools will be affected. Arrangements will be confirmed by schools.
Argyll and Bute Council
Wed 7 Dec - One secondary school closed to all pupils. Arrangements for others to be confirmed.
Clackmannanshire Council
All schools open.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles) Council
Wed 7 Dec - Secondaries will be open to all students but there may be some disruption to classes.
Dumfries and Galloway Council
Wed 7 Dec - There will be some disruption to classes in secondary schools. Each school will write to parent/carers directly with the arrangements for their school.
Dundee City Council
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools will be open only to S5 and S6 pupils. Individual secondary schools may have some S4 pupils attending where staffing allows. Contact will be made with families by schools.
East Ayrshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - All secondary schools closed to pupils.
East Dunbartonshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - All secondary schools and three primaries will be closed.
East Lothian Council
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools will be closed to S1-S3 students. One will be closed to all students. The other four will be open to some senior students but the details vary between schools.
East Renfrewshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - All secondary schools closed to S1, S2 and S3 pupils.
Edinburgh City Council
Thu 8 Dec - Around 10% of teachers are expected to strike. Some secondary schools will be closed or partially closed. More information will be provided to parents by their schools.
Falkirk Council
Thu 8 Dec - The council is planning to open all schools but education provision and delivery will be restricted in line with the number of teachers participating in the strike. Head teachers will advise.
Fife Council
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools will be closed to students.
Glasgow City Council
Wed 7 Dec - The impact of the strike on primary, secondary and ASL schools will vary across the city and schools will take their own decisions on what they will be able to deliver.
Highland Council
Wed 7 Dec - Parents will be notified of the impact of the industrial action. So far, no complete or partial closures of secondary schools have been announced.
Inverclyde Council
Wed 7 Dec - Four of its seven secondaries will only be open to S4, S5 and S6 pupils next Wednesday. The other three will be open to all students.
Midlothian Council
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools will be closed.
Moray Council
Thu 8 Dec - All Moray secondary schools will be closed to S1-3 pupils with variable arrangements in place for young people in S4-6, depending on staff availability. Head teachers will inform families directly of their individual arrangements over the coming days.
North Ayrshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - Ardrossan Academy, Auchenharvie Academy, Garnock Community Campus, Greenwood Academy, Irvine Royal Academy, Kilwinning Academy, St Matthew's Academy and Whiting Bay Primary School all closed to pupils. Largs Academy will remain open to S5-6 pupils and Stanley Primary School will be closed to P4 and P5 pupils.
North Lanarkshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - Some primary school classes may be affected and parents/carers will be notified. Secondary schools are more complex and parents will be updated on arrangements.
Orkney Council
Wed 7 Dec - Papdale Primary closed to one P3 class. Stronsay Secondary will face partial closure and Kirkwall Grammar and Stromness Academy will be closed to all pupils.
Perth and Kinross Council
Thu Dec 8 - All secondary schools except Pitlochry High School will be closed to pupils in S1-S4. S5 and S6 pupils should attend school as normal.
Renfrewshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - Where possible, all schools will remain open but the industrial action will affect each school in different ways. This means the closure or partial closure of some schools and disrupted timetables in others. Parents will be notified by their schools.
Scottish Borders Council
Thu 8 Dec - All secondary schools closed to pupils.
Shetland Council
All schools open.
South Ayrshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - Five of eight secondary schools will be closed to pupils. Two will be open to S4, S5 and S6 students.
South Lanarkshire Council
All schools open. But individual schools will have different arrangements for specific year groups.
Stirling Council
Thu 8 Dec - Some year groups will be able to attend and schools will notify pupils, parents and carers. Bannockburn High School will be open to all pupils in S1 to S6.
West Dunbartonshire Council
Wed 7 Dec - All schools open with some individual classes affected.
West Lothian Council
Thu 8 Dec - Secondary schools are expected to close to S1 to S4 pupils. The only exception to this is Winchburgh Academy, which will be open for S1 pupils. Arrangements are being made to allow as many S5 and S6 pupils as possible to attend schools as normal to minimise disruption to those preparing for exams.