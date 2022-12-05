Scotland's papers: Kate Winslet's energy bill help and Scot shot dead

Scotland's papers: Kate Winslet's energy bill help and Scot shot deadPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Movie star Kate Winslet makes the front pages after speaking for the first time about helping a Scots family struggling with the cost of living. The actress said reading that Carolynne Hunter was faced with putting her disabled daughter into care because she couldn't afford to run her life support "absolutely destroyed her", reports the Daily Record.Image caption, The Metro also leads with Ms Winslet paying the £17,000 bill to keep 13-year-old Freya at home. She told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that after learning that Carolynne was forced to make such a heart-breaking decision, she decided she "couldn't let that happen".Image caption, "Scot gunned down in island paradise horror" is the splash in The Scottish Sun. It reports that former Aberdeen hotel manager Donnie McKinnon was shot dead when gunmen opened fire in a bar in St Lucia. It says Mr McKinnon was killed instantly and that his friend is "fighting for life".Image caption, The P&J leads with the same story, reporting that the victim was a former pupil of Lochaber High School in Fort William. It also says the incident took place in Steve's bar in the town of Soufriere.Image caption, The Scotsman pictures Kate Winslet but its lead story says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will later outline his plans to save the Union. The paper says pledges may be made to reform the House of Lords and give borrowing powers to Scotland. A 155-page document will be published later.Image caption, The Times also leads with the Labour announcement, saying that senior Scottish Labour figures have pushed Sir Keir to replace the Lords with an elected senate that contains more representatives from Scotland. It says former PM Gordon Brown will unveil the proposals.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with further revelations from Matt Hancock's book. It reports an account in the former health secretary's pandemic diaries about lobbying in support of a Covid contract by Conservative peer Michelle Mone.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express claims military personnel are on standby to step in and keep emergency services running during a "winter of strikes" by public service workers. It says up to 2,000 troops and civil servants could adopt frontline roles.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that rail unions have rejected an 8% pay offer for workers, and will press on with plans for Christmas strikes. The paper quotes a Conservative MP as accusing the unions of "holding the country to ransom" for ploughing ahead with the strikes planned for 13, 14, 16 and 17 December.Image caption, Kate Winslet makes another appearance on the front of the Herald but its lead concerns the financial plight of Scottish councils. The story says authorities face the spectre of thousands of job losses and cuts to services unless extra cash can be found to fill a £1bn shortfall.Image caption, The National looks to Westminster politics and says the race to find a replacement for Ian Blackford is "heating up".Image caption, Conversely, the prospect of Scotland cooling down - to -8C - is the splash in the Daily Star. It reports on incoming cold weather, claiming December will be a "stocking chiller" and a three-week "polar blitz" could end in the coldest Christmas for 12 years.Image caption, New, tougher powers for Edinburgh's traffic wardens is the top story in the Edinburgh Evening News. Those who park on the pavement will receive instant fines and repeat offenders may see their vehicles towed away, the paper reports.Image caption, A kind-hearted charity worker who suffered in silence while helping others is highlighted in the Glasgow Times. Isabella Graham worked with the homeless but for two years she was living with no heating or hot water.Image caption, The top story in The Courier is about the Drag Queen Storytime event in Dundee which was cancelled after the performer was subjected to online threats and homophobic abuse.Image caption, The Edinburgh Express leads with financial problems in the council affecting bus services.Image caption, And a pensioner is "distraught" after the local council clears her garden of a collection of animal figures after claiming they breached rules.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.