Scotland's papers: Labour's devolution shake up and Blackford's exit

Labour's plans to redistribute power across the UK make the front page of Scotland on Sunday. Party leader Sir Keir Starmer tells the paper that the devolution shake-up would reshape the country.
The Sunday National has an interview with former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, reflecting on his five years in the post.
The Sunday Mail also has an interview with Mr Blackford as its main story, with the SNP MP confirming previous reports that he was the subject of a plot to oust him by his colleagues in a group known as the Tuesday club.
The Sunday Post front page focuses on the amount of taxpayers' money that has been spent on repairs to the A83 which is regularly closed due to landslides.
The Herald on Sunday front page focuses on a discrepancy between the overall mortality rate and cancer deaths in Scotland.
The Sunday Express reports that the Prince of Wales has issued a "warning shot" to Prince Harry. The paper says he "is poised to challenge" his brother if his upcoming Netflix series attacks the royal family.
The Royals also feature on the front page of the Scottish Mail on Sunday which reports that King Charles is weary of all the focus on the upcoming documentary featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
And the Scottish Sun on Sunday reports that Prince Harry allegedly made a comment about the British public needing to "learn a lesson" before his Oprah Winfrey TV interview on his decision to move away from being a working member of the Royal Family.

