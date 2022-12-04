Half of Scots cutting back spending, study finds
- Published
Nearly half of adults in Scotland are estimated to have cut back on household spending because of energy costs, according to new analysis by a charity.
Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said people have been left worried and anxious by the soaring cost of living.
CAS analysis of a YouGov poll found 48% of respondents, equivalent to around 2.2m people, have cut back on spending because of energy costs.
Just over one in 10 of the respondents said they have cut back "a great deal".
CAS social justice spokesman David Hilferty said: "The soaring cost of living driven by energy prices is leaving people worried, anxious and increasingly having to cut back on other areas of household spending to afford the essentials.
"Our message to people in this situation is that you are not alone, and support is out there."
The YouGov research was carried out between 10-14 November.
Just over 1,000 adults in Scotland were asked to what extent, if at all, they have had to cut back on household spending because of energy costs.
A total of 11% of respondents said "a great deal" and 37% said they had by "a fair amount".
Previous analysis released by CAS found 38% of adults in Scotland, the equivalent of 1.7m, were worried about paying energy bills or adequately heating their homes.
The Scottish government said it remained "very concerned" about the hardship people were facing, especially in relation to energy bills.
It stressed most of the key policy levers were held by the UK government and said it would continue to press for more action to "tackle this emergency on the scale required".
A spokesman added: "We are providing almost £3bn in this financial year that will help households face the increased cost of living, including £1bn in providing services and financial support not available elsewhere in the UK.
"This includes increasing the Scottish child payment by 150% this year to £25 per week for each eligible child under 16."