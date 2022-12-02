Free the Baillieston Christmas tree, locals demand
A community in Glasgow is calling for its Christmas tree to be set free after it was obscured by boards and a high fence.
The Baillieston tree has been tradition for decades, but locals have been sharing their disappointment over this year's display, which is also much smaller than previous years.
It means the fence surrounding it covers more than half of the tree.
The wooden box has since been removed but the high fence remains.
People took to the local Facebook page to share their disappointment, suggesting peep holes would be needed to see the tree this year, calling it "ugly" and asking "what is going on?".
Baillieston local Robert Murray told BBC Scotland: "I'm almost 70 and I remember a tree there since I was a wee boy in the 1950s.
"Everybody is really cheesed off. I'm sure that they are aware of budget pressures on the council but the tree has actually been damaged in transit, it's a mess."
The wooden box has been removed in the last few days but the tree is still surrounded by a 6ft (2m) fence.
Local Labour councillor Kevin Lalley said he was ready to get involved in a campaign because he had no answers from Glasgow City Council.
"That tree costs £3,500 - for installation and lights. I have asked the council to put up a smaller security fence. I even asked the local primary school to make pictures and decorate it. But if they decorate that, you won't see the tree.
"I have sent numerous letters out but I have no idea what that wooden box was.
"They don't have a 6ft fence around the tree in George Square or in Shawlands. So why here?"
Community event
Mr Lalley said he would love to have a community event to switch the lights on, but had heard nothing from the council.
"I don't know what happened - if the electrician just turned them on said 'Merry Christmas' and walked away. But as a community I am sure we would be able to find someone of significance to turn on the tree."
A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "This Christmas tree does not look like this now.
"These boards were removed prior to the tree lights being switched on. The Herras fencing is required to prevent anyone touching the 240v electrical supply."
This is not the first time the city council has been accused of keeping a Christmas tree in custody.
In December 2017, a campaign successfully freed the festive foliage in Shawlands, in the south of the city.
People joined a year-long campaign which even saw the tree have its own Twitter account.
That tree is now surrounded by a small picket fence.
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/ROFyAQ5GjY— Shawlands Xmas Tree (@shawlandstree) December 10, 2021