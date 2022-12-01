Three men arrested in sport gambling investigation
- Published
Three men have been arrested in central Scotland as part of a police investigation into gambling in sport.
Police Scotland said a pre-planned operation was carried out on Thursday morning.
The three men, who are aged 37, 35 and 32, were arrested in the Bothwell, Bonnyrigg and Airdrie areas. They have not been named.
The men were released without charge pending further inquiries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the arrests were in connection with an investigation into "alleged gambling incidents in sport".