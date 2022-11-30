East Ayrshire Council to shut all secondary schools amid strikes
Every secondary school in East Ayrshire will shut next week because of teacher strikes.
East Ayrshire Council is the first authority to shut all its secondary schools due to planned action by the SSTA and NASUWT unions.
Almost all schools in Scotland were closed on Thursday last week because of a strike by EIS, the largest education union.
East Ayrshire says its secondary schools will be closed on December 7.
Park School, a facility in Kilmarnock for pupils with additional support needs (ASN), will also close.
The council says it hopes to keep its primary schools open, while other ASN establishments and nurseries will operate as normal.
The SSTA and the NASUWT are holding strike action next Wednesday and Thursday.
They plan to target different council areas each day.
Other councils are still to confirm their arrangements but hope to be able to do so in the next few days.
Argyll and Bute Council says Campbeltown Grammar School will be closed but expects that its other secondaries will be open to some pupils. More details will be given as soon as possible.
In general, next week's strikes are not expected to lead to the complete closure of large numbers of schools because the SSTA and NASUWT have far fewer members than the EIS which represents about 80% of teachers.
The teachers' unions want a 10% pay rise.
The latest pay offer - tabled last week - would see a rise of between 5% and 6.85% for teachers on the main teachers' pay scale.
Rises would be capped for those earning above £60k - principally some heads and deputes.
The so-called "differentiated" pay offer is a problem for the unions. Although they want a bigger rise for all their members, they also want to maintain differentials between teachers on different grades - in part to help ensure that people want to take up promoted posts.
No formal talks are currently scheduled between employers and the teachers' unions.
Teachers are employed by councils but their terms and conditions are consistent across Scotland. Councils get much of their money from the Scottish government and any pay offer has to be affordable to both the government and all 32 of Scotland's councils.
The Scottish government has argued that a bigger pay rise for teachers would mean cuts and savings elsewhere in education budgets.
If the dispute is not resolved, further strike action is planned by the EIS in January.
First there will be a national strike spread over two days - one day will target primary schools, the other secondaries.
Then a rolling programme of strikes will begin on 16 January. This rolling programme will see strikes in primary and secondary schools in two different council areas each day over the course of 16 consecutive school days. The first of these 24-hour strikes will take place in Glasgow and East Lothian.
Over the course of the EIS action in January and early February, each school will face two days of strike action. The union is not singling out individual schools or council areas as it did during the long-running teachers' dispute in the mid-1980s.