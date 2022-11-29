Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison.
Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club.
In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10 teenage boys between 1972 and 1996.
At the time he was already serving a jail term for abuse in Belfast. The Scottish Prison Service confirmed he died at HMP Glenochil on 19 November.
A statement on the SPS website read: "Police Scotland have been notified and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
"A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course."
McCafferty joined Celtic in around 1990 as a scout. In around 1994 he became kitman to the youth team, where he remained until 1996, when he resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Two of the men on the charge sheet against McCafferty were abused at Celtic Park or their training ground, Barrowfield. One went on to play professionally.
Despite the cloud over McCafferty's departure from Celtic, and allegations being passed to the police, within two years he was working as kit man for Hibernian.
He then took up a final role at Falkirk in the 1990s.
Eventually he moved to Northern Ireland where he was arrested in 2016.
Two years later he was found guilty of abusing a boy in Belfast and was jailed for three years and nine months.
In relation to the most recent charges, most of his victims played for youth teams he ran in North Lanarkshire.
Four played for Celtic Boys Club and Celtic youth team. They were aged between 14 and 17.
The incidents took place in several locations across Scotland - including team showers, hotel rooms and minibuses.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that among the complainers were former professional footballers.
Not all of McCafferty's victims lived to see their day in court. Two of the men named on the charge sheet died early, after a life plagued with addiction and depression.