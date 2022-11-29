Nursing union to consult members over new pay offer
Nurses in Scotland are to be consulted on the Scottish government's latest pay offer, their union has announced.
The offer would mean a pay rise of 11.3% for the lowest paid and an average rise of 7.5%, the government said when it outlined the proposal last week.
The Royal College of Nursing said at the time the offer was "credible" but "still falls short".
It will now ask its members whether to accept the deal.
The union said it was making no recommendation on whether they should do so.
According to the Scottish government, the deal would see NHS workers in Scotland remain the best paid in the UK, with workers getting pay rises ranging from £2,205 to £2,660 depending on what band they are in.
The RCN has been asking for pay rises of at least 5% above inflation, which is currently 11.1%.
But Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the latest offer was his "best and final" one.
The Unite and GMB unions have both already suspended planned industrial action and confirmed that the offer will be put to their NHS members in a ballot.