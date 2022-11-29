Scotland's papers: UK probe over indyref2 and call for NHS debate

Scotland's papers: UK probe over indyref2 and call for NHS debatePublished30 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The UK government has launched an investigation into the remit of civil servants in Scotland after it was reported more than £1.5m in public funds is to be spent annually on officials working on the independence campaign, The Scotsman says.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also carries the story. It comes as opposition figures urge Holyrood ministers to reallocate £20m earmarked for a second independence vote in October 2023.Image caption, UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will lead the investigation, according to The Scottish Daily Mail. It describes the inquiry as a "fresh blow" to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.Image caption, The National reports the UK government could "block" work on a second independence referendum. The paper also leads on a "major drive" for a universal basic income in an independent Scotland.Image caption, It is "worth having a debate" about the funding model of the NHS, a senior medic has told The Herald. Professor Rowan Park, president of the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, told the paper he remains a "great supporter" of the NHS, which is facing extreme pressures this winter.Image caption, A "bitter smoker" may have been behind the doorstep murder of Nairn banker Alistair Wilson, The Scottish Sun claims. According to the paper, police investigating the 18-year-old unsolved case are "convinced" it was linked to a dispute at a pub next to his house.Image caption, The family of a former Scotland footballer have welcomed a ban on heading in training the days before and after games. Gordon McQueen's relatives say the move has come "too late" for him after he was diagnosed with vascular dementia, The Scottish Sun reports.Image caption, The UK culture secretary is warning that social media giants will face "severe punishments", including multimillion pound fines, if they fail to stop young children using their platforms, the Times reports. New amendments to the Online Safety Bill being will require social media companies to inform parents of how they will enforce minimum age limits, the paper says.Image caption, The Telegraph also reports on the changes being proposed to the Online Safety Bill on Tuesday. According to new amendments to the bill, firms that do not follow their own terms and conditions, including on age limits, will face fines of up to 10% of their global turnover - for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, that would be up to £10bn, the paper says.Image caption, The i leads with suggestions there is a growing rebellion within the Conservative Party over onshore wind farms. The paper reports the prime minister is poised to U-turn on his promise to maintain the 2015 ban on new onshore wind. His predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined a growing Tory revolt to allow new wind farms in rural areas, the paper says.Image caption, Nicholas Rossi, a man who allegedly faked his own death to avoid prosecution in the United States, is wanted for questioning over a rape allegation in the UK, Metro reports. Essex Police said on Monday it wants to speak to Rossi, 35, over a non-recent allegation made in April.Image caption, New Rangers manager Michael Beale has been unveiled at Ibrox, telling his players they are "winners", the Daily Star reports.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with a story about an offshore worker who flooded three floors of a hotel after "nipping out in a taxi for a takeaway" while the shower was still running. Ben Pirie, 37, has been fined and accepts "he is no longer welcome at the establishment".Image caption, Parents have criticised First Bus over its decision to remove the option of buying a child ticket from the mobile app, the Glasgow Times reports.Image caption, A 23-year-old father from Glenrothes could only speak and think in French after suffering a seizure due to a brain tumour, The Courier reports, despite having virtually no knowledge of the language.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a "desperate plea" from a pensioner who is struggling with water damage to her home.Image caption, The Evening Express leads on a court case which heard a father attacked his son and poured hand sanitiser down his throat after he was given detention at school.Image caption, Families who took in Ukrainian refugees have called for more support, the Edinburgh Evening News reports.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.