Warning of crisis in Scottish childminding sector
The childminding sector in Scotland is in crisis with more than a third of carers leaving the profession in the past six years, it has been warned.
The Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA) said 34% of childminders had quit since funding was increased for early education and childcare in 2016.
By 2026 this figure is expected to have risen to 64%.
The Scottish government said it was working with the SCMA to address the decline in the childminding workforce.
The SCMA said more than 1,900 childminding businesses and 11,000 places had also been lost in the past six years.
Chief executive Graeme McAlister said the losses "cannot be sustained".
"Two years ago, SCMA also warned that we had the makings of a workforce crisis. That crisis is now here," he said. "Shortages of childminders are being experienced all around Scotland.
"We have reached a critical crossroad and time period within which to act - to allow childminding to become less and less available, and potentially disappear altogether as a form of childcare in Scotland, or to act decisively and intervene before it is too late to safeguard childminding for children and families around Scotland.
"The clock is ticking."
The association's Early Learning and Childcare Audit warns of the impact the expansion of the funded hours policy has had on the childminding workforce in Scotland, and lists a number of recommendations the organisation said could support childminder recruitment.
It said the Scotland-wide drive to recruit 12,000 additional staff into nurseries to support the expansion has had a destabilising effect on the childminding sector.
As part of the audit, 82% of childminders who responded said there had been a "very significant" or "significant" increase in paperwork, with many doing an extra five hours of form-filling every week.
The research, commissioned by the Scottish government, found that most local authorities had not carried out an impact assessment of early learning expansion plans on local childminding businesses.
Mr McAlister said the shortage of childminders was "impacting on parental choice" and would impede Scottish government commitments for one-year-olds and school-aged childcare.
He said: "With shortages of childminders all around Scotland, demand outstrips supply and there is a need and opportunity to establish many more childminding businesses which can provide a rewarding, flexible career."
He added that his organisation had "piloted a supported model of childminder recruitment in remote and rural areas, which is successfully recruiting childminders in areas others have not been able to", adding that it now needed to be scaled up.
Scotland's Children's Minister Clare Haughey said childminder were a "valued" part of the early learning and childcare workforce.
"We want to encourage more people into childminding and we are working with the Scottish Childminding Association and other partners to address the decline in the childminding workforce - a trend that is mirrored elsewhere in the UK," she added.
"We also want to see new childminding services developing in areas with limited access to this unique form of early learning and childcare. That is why we are supporting a recruitment pilot being led by the SCMA and partners, aiming to recruit and train 100 new childminders in remote and rural areas."