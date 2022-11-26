Doddie Weir: Tributes paid to rugby hero hailed 'a force of nature'
- Published
Tributes have been paid to "the force of nature" Doddie Weir - the rugby hero who has died aged 52.
The former Scotland international had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease six years ago.
He was awarded an OBE after going on to raise millions through his My Name'5 Doddie foundation.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon described Weir as "one of our nation's sporting legends". The first minister tweeted: "This is so terribly sad."
She added: "The brave way he responded to MND surpassed anything ever achieved on the rugby pitch.
"He refused to let it dim his spirit and did so much to help others. My condolences to his loved ones."
Rebus author Ian Rankin described father-of-three Weir's death as "hellish news".
He added: "He did so much to raise awareness of MND - and also raised a lot of money for charity after his diagnosis. Rest easy, Big Man."
'Much loved'
Recalling the rapturous welcome which Weir received from fans when he appeared at Murrayfield earlier this month, TV presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker said: "I hope his family never forget how much he was loved."
There were also tributes from two fellow sporting greats who have tackled life-threatening illnesses.
Former Scotland rugby international Scott Hastings, who has received chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, said: "We lost the most lovable man in the world today. Doddie Weir we will honour your legacy & find a cure for MND."
Former Celtic and Wales footballer John Hartson, who recovered from testicular cancer which spread to his brain in 2009, tweeted: "RIP Doddie Weir... fought till the end. Raised so much awareness for MND .. thoughts are with the Weir family at this sad time."
The My Name'5 Doddie Foundation described its patron as "a force of nature, a great family man, tremendous rugby player and loved and respected by all who knew him".
'A life full of fun and love'
The foundation's CEO Jill Douglas - a close friend of Weir's, added: "Doddie enjoyed a full life full of fun and love.
"And it was this approach to life which shone through in his determination to make a difference and help others when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
"Our vision of a world free of MND remains at the heart of our strategy. As we look to the future, we will honour Doddie's name and deliver on his legacy."
The MND Association said Weir as "an inspiration to many".
A statement issued by the charity said: "We're sorry to hear that Doddie Weir OBE has died. Since sharing his MND diagnosis in 2017, Doddie became an inspiration to many, raising awareness and campaigning tirelessly on behalf of those with MND.
"Our thoughts are with Doddie's wife Kathy, his 3 sons, family and friends."