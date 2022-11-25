Teachers to strike for 16 days across Scotland
- Published
Teachers across Scotland will strike for a further 16 days in a dispute over pay, a union has confirmed.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said the consecutive days of action would take place in January and February next year.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
