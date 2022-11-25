Teachers to hold rolling strikes across Scotland next year
Teachers in Scotland will strike on a further 16 days in a dispute over pay, a union has confirmed.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said the consecutive days of action - split across every council in the country - would take place in January and February next year.
Teachers in two local authorities will strike on each of the 16 days.
The union's general secretary Andrea Bradley said members had been "forced to escalate" measures.
A strike on Thursday closed nearly all primary and secondary schools.
