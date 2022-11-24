New pay offer made to NHS Scotland health workers
An improved pay offer has made to NHS Scotland health workers threatening industrial action.
The deal from the Scottish government will be considered by unions.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf were involved in "extensive" talks before an improved offer was put on the table.
Unite has suspended Friday's work-to-rule action by ambulance staff and confirmed that the offer will be put to members in a ballot.
