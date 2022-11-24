ScotRail strike off as RMT staff accept pay offer
- Published
Staff at ScotRail have accepted an increased pay offer, meaning a planned series of strikes will now be averted.
The RMT had planned to strike next Saturday followed by regular strikes on Fridays and Saturdays up to Christmas.
Members were voting on a 5% rise plus an extra £750.
ScotRail said this means wages will rise by 7.5% for staff such as conductors and ticket examiners with an 8.5% increase for lower-paid workers.
The RMT union announced the result of their ballot on Thursday afternoon, with 67.7% of members who voted opting to accept the latest offer.
Minimum flat rate pay has been increased to £10.50 per hour and the no compulsory redundancies guarantee has also been increased from five to six years.
The current agreement on rest day working has been extended until 31 October 2023.
The strikes were temporarily suspended on 10 November after ScotRail made the improved pay offer.
At the time Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said he welcomed RMT members being able to "have a say on our very strong pay offer" and encouraged them to accept.
ScotRail's RMT members previously went on strike on 10 October.
An overtime and rest day working ban, put in place by the union, has also caused cancellations across the rail network in recent weeks.
Rail services have also been severely disrupted in recent months by a series of separate disputes with workers including ScotRail drivers - which has been resolved - and Network Rail staff.
The Scottish government took control of ScotRail in April after deciding to nationalise the rail franchise.
Meanwhile train drivers at 12 rail companies, including Avanti West Coast which links Glasgow and London, are set to strike over pay again on Saturday.
Members of the Aslef union will walk out in a dispute over pay on Saturday 26 November.