Scotland's papers: Indyref2 'judgement day' and rail 'nightmare'Published14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Supreme Court is set to rule on whether the Scottish government has the power to hold another independence referendum. The National says pro-independence activists are to hold rallies across the country to coincide with the announcement.Image caption, Yes Scotland's former chief strategist, Stephen Noon, says the most likely result is a "no" or a "no decision", The Herald reports. The paper also leads on the news that one in five younger private renters have moved home as the cost of living soars.Image caption, The Times reports that demand for NHS clinics treating gambling addictions has risen by 42% in the last year. The paper says clinics have been full of "young men in football shirts" who have fallen foul of "predatory tactics" by betting firms, and that doctors have warned the increase means the health service is "picking up the tab" of the online betting industry.Image caption, Workers at the Ferguson Marine shipyard say it was "destroyed" by the leadership's decision to bid for two passenger ferries, The Scotsman reports. Staff told MSPs that bosses had left the spirit of the yard "broken" as they allegedly pursued financial bonuses.Image caption, Several of Wednesday's papers lead with the news that the RMT rail union is to stage a series of strikes over the Christmas period. The Mail urges Tory ministers to "get a grip" on the issue and asks when the UK government will "rein in the unions intent on Christmas chaos". The paper reports that businesses in the hospitality sector have warned the strikes will cost them millions at what is normally one of the most lucrative times of the year.Image caption, The Express warns the country faces a "nightmare before Christmas". It says the RMT's announcement has "piled further misery" on top of strikes by other workers over the next two months.Image caption, Metro carries a picture of RMT union boss Mick Lynch beside the headline "Mick Grinch", and says the impact on the rail network will be made worse by an overtime ban and engineering works scheduled for the same period.Image source, BBC Image caption, The i leads on the news that Scottish teachers are to strike for the first time in almost 40 years after rejecting an 11th hour pay offer. The EIS union has accused politicians of treating staff with "contempt".Image caption, The Scottish government urged the EIS union to halt the industrial action after making a "progressive and fair" offer, The Telegraph reports. However, ministers failed to meet workers' key demands, the papers says.Image caption, Zander Murray, the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay, has condemned FIFA's ban on players wearing a pro-inclusivity armband at the World Cup. Murray says the ruling on the OneLove symbols is a "direct attack" on the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Daily Star.Image caption, The Sun carries a picture of doctor Freda Newlands, who on Tuesday was honoured at the paper's Who Cares Wins awards for her lifesaving work in Ukraine. She was presented with the award by the then-prince of Wales at a surprise reception the day before the death of the Queen.Image caption, The Daily Record reports the family of a Scottish woman who vanished in Spain is facing a "never ending living nightmare" after the man suspected in her disappearance absconded from jail. Dean Woods, who is serving time for drug offences, is said to have fled an open prison. He was questioned by police in the Costa Del Sol over the 2015 disappearance of his ex-partner Lisa Brown.Image caption, The UK government's "flip-flopping" on windfall taxes could threaten more than £200bn of investment in the energy industry, the P&J reports. Deirdre Michie, chief executive of Offshore Energy UK, says the policy could jeopardise low-carbon projects in the North Sea.Image caption, A lawyer who was caught drink-driving after a church confirmation has been banned from driving for a second time, the Evening Express reports.Image caption, Claire Wilson, 55, has become the 13th person since July to die as a result of a car crash on the A9. The Courier says Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has met with local police to "better understand" the increase in fatal crashes.Image caption, A cancer survivor has warned people living with the condition will be hit harder by the cost of living crisis, The Edinburgh Evening News says. Rhys Nealon, a dad from Duddingston, says the financial impact of a diagnosis is "massive".Image caption, Dundee businessman Graeme Carling has taken aim at Lochee United FC amid a "civil war" at the club, the Evening Telegraph reports.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads on its food bank appeal as the paper vows to help ensure "nobody will go hungry" at Christmas.