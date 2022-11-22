Scottish education secretary says teachers' pay claim is unaffordable
- Published
A 10% pay increase for teachers is "unaffordable" for the Scottish government, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has said.
Her comments at Holyrood came as members of Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, prepare for a 24-hour walk-out on Thursday.
However the union is "hopeful" of a new pay offer to avert the strike, which will close most schools
A meeting of EIS members is due to take place at 16:30 on Tuesday.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has previously said there was no more money to fund public sector pay rises.
Ms Somerville said that while the Scottish government did have a role in pay negotiations for teachers, the offer had to come from their employer Cosla.
She added: "We of course want to do all we can to ensure there is a fair and affordable resolution to the current pay dispute, however, I do have to be frank... the UK government made clear in the Autumn Statement there is no additional support for public sector pay - not one penny.
"So, I am afraid the 10% pay claim that is coming from the teacher unions is unaffordable to the Scottish government.
"Any extra money for pay deals will have to be found elsewhere within an already contained Scottish government budget."
Scottish Conservative education spokesman, Stephen Kerr, said the impending strike action by teachers "should never have come to this".
He told the Holyrood chamber: "These negotiations should have been concluded weeks and months ago - not still taking place less than 36 hours before a strike is due to take place."
Mr Kerr added that teachers had been let down by an SNP government that had been "too slow to come to the table" to resolve the pay dispute.
The EIS's general secretary Andrea Bradley said Tuesday was the deadline for an improved offer to avert strike action.
"And that was communicated days ago to the Scottish government and Cosla," she added.
She said the EIS was "hopeful rather than confident" of an improved offer, but special meeting arrangements had been made to consider any potential improved offer "very, very late in the day".
"We haven't had terribly much confidence in the way negotiations have worked so far," she added.
Ms Bradley said a special meeting of the union's executive committee is planned for Wednesday at 10:30.
If an improved offer is made on Tuesday, the executive committee has the power to suspend or postpone strike action to consult members on the offer.
She pointed out that when the EIS claim for a 10% increase was lodged, inflation was at 7% but was now at 11.1%.
"So a 10% pay award would be a 1.1% real terms pay cut," she said.
Ms Bradley added: "We've been very clear with the Scottish government and Cosla that any further offer that is forthcoming has to be one that is substantially greater than 5%.
"Inflation is now sitting at 11.1%.
"So it has to be a strongly credible offer that the salaries committee would be able to recommend to members otherwise the strike is likely to go ahead."