Teachers in Scotland offered new pay deal of up to 6.85%
Teachers in Scotland have been given a new pay offer of up to 6.85%.
Unions will now consider the deal which is the fourth one to be made by employer Cosla.
Members of the largest teachers' union, the EIS, are due to strike on Thursday leading to the closure of most primary and secondary schools in Scotland.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the offer was fair and "recognises that the cost of living crisis is the priority".
Ahead of the new offer being made, the minister told the Scottish Parliament that the 10% demand by teacher representatives was "unaffordable" for the Scottish government.
EIS's general secretary Andrea Bradley had earlier said she was "hopeful" an improved offer could be put on the table.
Cosla, the umbrella body for Scotland's 32 councils, called on the EIS to "postpone Thursday's strike".
Spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said: "Scottish Local Government values its entire workforce, of which teachers are a key part. We have this afternoon made a revised fourth offer to our trade union colleagues. It is fair, affordable and recognises that the cost-of-living crisis is the priority, with higher increases for staff on lower pay points.
"This is in line with the offers made to all other parts of the public sector."