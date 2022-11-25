Your pictures of Scotland: 18 - 25 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 November.

Derek Hogan
Derek Hogan's long exposure (345 seconds) of the Tay Rail Bridge linking Dundee and Fife.
Barry Manson
"The recent downpours haven't put everyone off," said Barry Manson. His dog Ice enjoyed a dip in some of the pools left behind in Bonnybridge.
Tony Reed
Tony Reed took this photo of a "fairytale" mushroom in the woodland at Kilmarie near Dun Ringal on Skye. "It's close to the site where Bonnie Prince Charlie left Skye forever," he said.
Tom Quinn
Sunset sky reflected on the beach at North Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis. Taken by Tom Quinn.
Sylvia Beaumont
A Hebridean sheep in a field near North Berwick. Snapped by Sylvia Beaumont.
Elaine Scott
Elaine Scott paused on her cycle to take a picture of Glen Kiln Reservoir near Shawhead in Dumfries and Galloway.
Nick Ward
Nick spotted this patch of rainbow above Linlithgow while walking along the River Avon Heritage Trail.
Ritchie Conaghan
Golden retriever Cody paws-ing for thought on Turnberry Beach near Girvan.
Kerry Demandante
Late afternoon in Glasgow as the sun sets earlier each day.
Sophie Parcell
Sophie Parcell took this picture of her husband Chris and seven-year-old daughter Oona as the mist was clearing at Goatfell on Arran.
Kay Durden
Kay Durden had a chance encounter with the free-roaming reindeer in the Cairngorms.
Caroline Dryburgh
Fiona Dryburgh and her daughter Caroline spied this fox while on a walk with their dogs. "We live in East Kilbride and there are many foxes and squirrels," said Fiona.
Krystle McCartney
A cold day at Stemster Wind Farm in Caithness.
Emma Swift
Emma Swift sent in this photo of her husband Ian enjoying a very wild swim at Wardie Bay in Edinburgh.
Fergus Graham
Postman Fergus Graham saw his first fogbow just as the mist began to lift over the farms north of Alness.
Alison Macgregor
A little Egret fishing at Kildonan, Isle of Arran.
Louise Hoult
Louise Hoult was stunned by these anticrepuscular rays at Rosemarkie Beach, Black Isle.
Henry Mosey
Low tide at Kirkcudbright Marina. Taken by Henry Mosey.
Catriona Dalziel
"The Black Water near Garve was more like an amber jewel after the heavy rain," said Catriona Dalziel. "The salmon were jumping too."
Sylvia Watson
The Crawick Muliverse at Sanquhar, snapped by Sylvia Watson from Kilmarnock. "An amazing place full of land art."
Ben Sullivan
A view of Elgin from Cooper Park using a drone. Sent in by Ben Sullivan.
Stewart Mcintosh
Stewart's close-up of a waxwing seen in Aberdeen.
Nicola Todd
Tantallon Castle viewed from Seacliff Beach in East Lothian on a "glorious" Sunday morning.
Eric Niven
Eric Niven stopped on a cycle over the old railway bridge in Logierait in Perthshire to take this picture of the River Tay.
Catriona Kemp
Catriona Kemp from Orkney captured this beautiful sunset in Elie. "It looks tropical even in November."
William Milligan
A woodland area in Kingussie. Taken by William Milligan.
Carl Taylor
Carl Taylor from Coatbridge captured this sunrise as he started work on a construction site. "It was a Baltic start to the morning, but a beautiful sunrise!"
Lesley Bremner
Lesley Bremner captured the first frost of winter at the Caledonian Canal, Inverness.
Colin Denholm
Colin Denholm snapped a flooded Seaton Park in Aberdeen. "Those spirals are in the middle of large circular flower beds," he said.
Amy Davidson
Glenfinnan viewpoint overlooking Loch Shiel.
Cara Birse
Glasgow University student Cara Birse took this photo with her film camera on a sunset walk through Kelvingrove Park.
Morag Cordiner
Waves breaking on the rocks around the most easterly lighthouse in Scotland, Buchan Ness lighthouse in Boddam.
Alex Orr
"Stunning Jedburgh Abbey in the Scottish Borders," said Alex Orr. "Founded in the 12th Century, we found the stunning Augustinian Abbey resplendent in the winter sunshine."
Rita Spalding
Rita Spalding caught this tranquil scene in Achnacloich, Oban.
Kiernan McCluskey
This photo was taken in Strathyre near Callander by 16-year-old Kiernan McCluskey.
Lynne Sutherland
The Royal Scotsman waiting for the arrival of an oncoming train to leave, snapped by Lynne Sutherland.

