Scotland's papers: Two-tier NHS talks and 'stop teacher strikes'Published2 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of papers pick up on the story broken by the BBC - that NHS leaders in Scotland discussed abandoning the founding principles of the service by having the wealthy pay for treatment. The Daily Record quotes First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who said the discussion did not reflect government policy and the principle of a free NHS was "not up for discussion".Image caption, The Scotsman splashes reaction from the British Medical Association who warned Scotland is "sleepwalking into a two-tier healthcare system". It also points out the number of people paying for private treatment is on the rise.Image caption, BMA Scotland also makes the front page of the Press and Journal after its chair Dr Iain Kennedy said the NHS was in a "dire situation". Minutes of the meeting seen by BBC News were marked "in confidence not for onward sharing" and highlight the degree of official concern about the sustainability of Scotland's NHS in its present form.Image caption, "You can't trust the SNP with our NHS" was the Scottish Tories' reaction to the meeting, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper calls the leaked document a "bombshell" memo with "damning" revelations.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express focuses on another round of teacher strikes announced, this time by the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA). The paper says the news is a "hammer blow" to pupils on top of strikes due this week, adding the Scottish government has been urged to take action to prevent the walk-outs.Image caption, The Telegraph says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech to the Confederation of British Industry on Tuesday to call for Britain to end its economic dependence on immigration. The paper says the comments will be "seen as an attempt to quash any suggestion" that Sir Keir would emulate the looser immigration policy pursued by the last Labour government and "convince voters that he is reconciled to Britain's future outside of the European Union".Image caption, Tailor-made treatments could see the life expectancies of people with advanced cancers double within the decade, reports The Times. The paper says the treatments aim to force cancer to go "extinct" by disrupting the ecosystem they rely on inside the body.Image caption, The Herald leads with a report from trade association Offshore Energies UK, which says that a shortage of workers and vessels could hamper plans to decommission 2,000 North Sea oil wells. The paper says this is because resources have been taken up by projects including wind farms.Image caption, Pro-independence paper The National continues its coverage of the lead up to "judgement day" on Wednesday - the day the Supreme Court will rule whether the Scottish Parliament can host another independence referendum without Westminster's approval. The paper says "dozens" of rallies are planned while SNP MPs and activists will go to the court in London.Image caption, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas said she was evicted from I'm A Celebrity as an "underdog" after angry viewers accused the voting public of racism, reports the Daily Star.Image caption, In World Cup news, the Metro draws a contrast between England captain Harry Kane's decision to respect Fifa's decision to ban LGBT rights armbands and the courage of the Iranian team. The Iranian players declined to sing their own national anthem in solidarity with ongoing protests over human rights violations, the paper reports.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with Rangers sacking manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst after a year in charge, with the Ibrox club nine points adrift of Celtic in he Scottish Premiership.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with an Ayrshire family who say they are being "terrorised" by dozens of bats in their home. The paper pictures one of the "bold" winged creatures clinging to the family's couch.Image caption, Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee, reports The Courier. The paper says the former Robertson's furniture store - a historic Art Deco building - could not be saved.Image caption, A stark quote from a crash victim leads the Edinburgh Evening News after a driver was sentenced to 14 months in jail.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph leads with claims from a Nandos worker who said her skin was "melted by detergent" during a shift. The restaurant chain "strongly disputes" the claim, the paper says.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.