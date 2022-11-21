Fresh talks to avert strike by NHS Scotland staff
- Published
There will be fresh talks on Tuesday to try to avert a strike by NHS staff in Scotland, BBC Scotland understands.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to meet health unions.
It's thought the Scottish government is prepared to divert more money from elsewhere in this year's budget to improve the current offer - without making a further raid on NHS spending.
Health unions are threatening a walk-out before Christmas unless the existing pay offer is improved.
The government offered a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April - an average salary increase of 7% with the lowest paid gaining more than 11%.
However unions have described it as a real-terms pay cut as inflation - the rate prices are rising - currently stands at 11.1%.
The Royal College of Nursing has asked for at least 5% above inflation.
Unite, the GMB union and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy have also backed strike action.
About 1,500 ambulance staff, including paramedics, who are members of Unite will take industrial action - including a work-to-rule and overtime ban - on Friday.
GMB Scotland's members in the Scottish Ambulance Service will strike on 28 November.
It is understood that Unison - Scotland's largest health union - has also rejected the latest pay offer and will now ballot its 50,000 members on industrial action.
The government has previously said there is no more money for public sector pay rises and that a strike would be "catastrophic".